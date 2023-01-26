Man arrested for shooting neighbor as he mowed the lawn, records show

Cristobal Alfonso Cuellar, 54, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who they say shot his neighbor as he mowed the lawn.

Cristobal Alfonso Cuellar, 54, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Saturday evening in the 100 block of Ohio St., records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the man, 59, was cutting his grass when Cuellar and another suspect, identified as Louis John Coronado, 59, confronted him.

An argument escalated, and Coronado pulled out a large stick and started to hit him, police said. Cuellar pointed a handgun at the victim during the assault.

The victim attempted to defend himself with a baseball bat, police said.

Coronado also pulled out a gun, and both suspects opened fire, police said.

The victim was shot once in the abdomen and was taken by EMS to an area hospital.

SAPD said Cuellar fled the scene and was not located in the area.

Police took Coronado into custody without incident. He was arrested at the scene on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

John Coronado was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. (Bexar County Jail)

Records show a warrant for Cuellar’s arrest was issued the following day. Cuellar was taken into custody on Wednesday and his bond is set at $75,000.

