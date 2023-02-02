38º

Boil water notice issued for New Braunfels Utilities customers within Riverchase Pressure Zone

NBU customers need to boil water for 2 minutes before consuming it

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

New Braunfels Utilities (KSAT)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels Utilities issued a boil water notice on Thursday morning to NBU customers within the Riverchase Pressure Zone.

The water pressure in the area has fallen below 20 psi due to an electrical outage.

NBU officials said they are working to restore the water pressure.

All customers within the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before drinking it, washing their hands, bathing, or brushing their teeth.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” NBU officials said in a press release.

NBU officials will notify customers when the boil water notice has been lifted.

Anyone with questions can contact NBU by phone at 830-608-8971.

Several thousand people in the New Braunfels area are dealing with power outages on Thursday following two days of icy weather.

The City of New Braunfels on Thursday has opened a warming station to help those dealing with power outages due to the wintry weather.

