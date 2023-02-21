Man wanted for robbing North Side meat market at gunpoint, police say

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of robbing La Michoacana on Jan. 31, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in searching for a man who they say robbed a North Side meat market at gunpoint.

The incident happened at 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 31 at La Michoacana in the 2300 block of NW Military Hwy.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the man went to the store and pretended to be a customer. He waited at the front of the store until the cashier opened the register for a transaction.

He rushed the cashier, pointed a gun at her and told her to stay quiet, the report states. He took an unknown amount of money from the cash register and ran off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

