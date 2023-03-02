San Antonio is the worst city in the U.S. for pizza, survey finds

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo City is known for many foods -- Tex Mex, BBQ, breakfast tacos, and more, but according to a recently-published survey, pizza is not its strong suit.

Clever Real Estate, which posted the survey data on Feb. 27, said San Antonio was named the worst city for pizza due to its high prices and online search activity showing “very little interest.”

The city ranked 50th out of the 50 best pizza cities in the nation.

Austin came close behind San Antonio, ranking as the 45th in the nation for pizza. Houston and Dallas ranked in the middle, coming in at 32 and 30, respectively, the data shows.

For the second year in a row, Detroit took the top spot as the best city for having low prices and high online search activity for pizza, data shows.

The real estate company collected restaurant data, geographical data and surveyed 1,000 Americans for their pizza opinions to come up with the rankings.

Below is what specific data was analyzed before Clever Real Estate got the results:

4x: Pizza reputation (survey of 1,000 Americans)

4x: Online search activity for 25 pizza-related terms (“pizza passion”)

2x: Average price of a large cheese pizza

1x: Average price of a large pepperoni pizza

1x: Average Yelp rating for pizza restaurants

1x: Rate of pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents

In San Antonio, data shows the average price for a large cheese pizza is $20.23, and the average price for a large pepperoni pizza is $23.56.

You can read the full survey and its results, here.