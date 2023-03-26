SAPD: Victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car, trailer

SAN ANTONIO – A person is in critical condition after being struck by a car and trailer early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 10300 block of IH 35 N NB Frontage Road.

Police said a pickup truck allowed a person to cross the street as the light was green. However, a car towing a trailer did not see the person and swerved to avoid hitting them.

The driver’s side mirror struck the person, causing them to fall to the ground. The trailer then ran over them.

A witness and the driver stopped to provide aid to the person. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and are reported to be in critical condition.

SAPD said the driver of the car is not expected to be charged.