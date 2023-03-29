Mother of murdered man still waiting for an arrest more than 1 year after son’s death

SAN ANTONIO – Friends of Juan Mendoza gathered for a vigil to honor the sorrowful anniversary of his death over the weekend.

Mendoza’s mother, Magdalena Martinez, is wheelchair-bound. Her 28-year-old son was part of her caretaking team.

“This has changed my life. It’s been a tragedy,” she said.

Mendoza was shot while sitting at a light on General McMullen and El Paso around 7 p.m. on March 25, 2022.

He left behind three children under 6 years old. The youngest was not even born when Mendoza was killed.

Martinez has a message for the person behind her son’s murder.

“Please turn yourself in. Why were you a coward? Why did you kill him the way you killed them? He left three kids,” she said.

Police have issued a Crime Stoppers reward for information that leads to the arrest of Mendoza’s killer. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.