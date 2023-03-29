Police searching for suspects who assaulted H-E-B employee in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Police are searching for multiple suspects who assaulted an H-E-B employee in the parking lot of the store located at 250 University Boulevard in Round Rock.

Round Rock police stated that five occupants were traveling in a stolen vehicle around noon on Sunday, March 12 when two females exited the vehicle and assaulted the employee.

Police said the driver of the vehicle appears to be a male with visible tattoos.

The vehicle — a red Hyundai Sonata — has since been recovered, according to a press release.

Police believe the vehicle may have been involved in crimes in the Austin area as well.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867 or WilcoCrimeTips.org.