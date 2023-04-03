SAPD identifies driver who crashed into back of patrol car at high rate of speed

Jaime Deluna, 40, was arrested on Sunday for intoxication assault and intoxication assault of a peace officer, according to police and records with the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $175,000.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified the driver of a car that smashed into the back of a police cruiser over the weekend, leaving himself and two others hospitalized.

Jaime Deluna, 40, was arrested on Sunday for intoxication assault and intoxication assault of a peace officer, according to police and records with the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $175,000.

A preliminary report states that at about 1 a.m., Deluna was driving in the 4900 block of Eisenhauer Road, near Fratt Road, at a high rate of speed. He crashed into the back of a police car that was stopped at the red light, police said.

An SAPD sergeant that was in the car was assisted out of his vehicle by officers at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Deluna and a passenger in his vehicle were also taken to the hospital.

Deluna was later booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Multiple other vehicles were involved in the crash, but no other injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.