Natalia ISD finalizes retirement agreement with 4th superintendent to leave in a decade

Natalia, Tx – Natalia ISD finalized a voluntary retirement agreement with its superintendent in early April.

Harry Piles, the fourth superintendent to work for the district in just over 10 years, announced his intent to retire at the end of March after two years of service with the school district and just months into the beginning of his contract that would have ended in 2027.

KSAT received a copy of the retirement agreement through an open records request to Natalia ISD.

According to the retirement agreement, Piles will be paid $95,491 as a total severance payment.

Natalia ISD also provided KSAT with a list of superintendents and their years on the job following the request:

Dr. Guillermo Mancha 6/28/2011 to 1/30/2015

Mr. Michael Steck 4/2/2015 to 5/31/2016

Dr. Hensley Cone 8/4/2016 to 3/19/2020

Mr. Harry Piles 3/15/2021 to 4/3/2023

In the past, the Texas Education Agency placed a monitor on the district for its poor accountability ratings in 2017 & 2018. The TEA’s conservatorship was lifted in 2019.

Dr. Lana Collavo is now the interim superintendent, according to district officials.