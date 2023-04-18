City of San Antonio announces closures for Friday, April 28 for Fiesta San Jacinto Day/Battle of Flowers

SAN ANTONIO – Most City of San Antonio offices will be closed on Friday, April 28 for Fiesta San Jacinto Day and Battle of Flowers.

Emergency crews will be on duty and city parks will be open, but City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed that day.

Here’s the City of San Antonio’s operation schedule on Friday, April 28:

Open:

Police will be on duty.

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center.

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty.

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and from 5-11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions by pressing option 1.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty.

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage.

Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday; however, standard parking rates will apply at all City-operated garages and lots.

La Villita and Market Square shops.

City parks and trails.

Dead animal collection skeleton crews.

Recycling, organics, and garbage will operate on regular collection days.

Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (manned by WellMed personnel).

Limited Fitness in the Park.

Office of the City Clerk’s elections office at City Hall will be open from 8-11 a.m.

Closed:

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section.

SAFD Administrative Offices.

San Antonio Municipal Court.

CPS Energy offices.

All Metro Health clinics and offices.

Housing Assistance Hotline.

Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) and Homeless Outreach

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites.

All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites, with the exception of Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (will be open).

Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers.

Child Care Services administrative offices.

Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office.

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office.

City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center.

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records.

Central Library and all branch libraries.

Development Services Department.

Office of Historic Preservation.

Planning Department.

Neighborhood and Housing Services.

The Carver Community Cultural Center.

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices.

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square.

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas.

Spanish Governor’s Palace.

Solid Waste Management Department Administrative Offices.

Brush curbside collection.

Nelson Road and Bitters Brush Drop-Off Centers.

Bitters, Culebra, Frio City and Rigsby Drop-Off Centers.

Culebra Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Center.

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center.

Alamodome Offices and Box Office.

