Two separate searches for guns, drugs, cash leads to teen’s arrest, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities searched two separate locations for drugs, cash, and firearms earlier this week and they found what they were looking for -- including the teen responsible for allegedly stashing them.

Angel Serrato, 19, was arrested April 19 after deputies seized $228,000 worth of drugs, $20,000 in cash and illegal firearms.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the first search was in the 2000 block of S. Monterey Street.

A K-9 officer with BCSO found eight kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 1.7 kilograms of cocaine, officials said.

At the second location, in the 700 block of Colorado Street, deputies found Serrato and 16 firearms in his possession, seven of which were deemed stolen.

One of the guns was also modified to have a faster fire rate, BCSO said.

Serrato faces federal charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and possession with intent to deliver 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to officials.

