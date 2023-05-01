70º

Man shot while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converters at North Side business, police say

Suspect’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

A suspect was shot while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converters on Monday, May 1, 2023, in the 6100 block of San Pedro Ave. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was shot while allegedly stealing catalytic converters at a North Side business, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened before 7 a.m. Monday in the 6100 block of San Pedro Ave., north of Basse Road.

San Antonio police said an employee at a furniture store arrived at work and saw a man coming out of the back of the business. He said the suspect was stealing catalytic converters.

The worker chased the suspect onto a car lot next door, where they got into a scuffle, police said. They ended up back in the store’s parking lot and got into another scuffle.

At some point, they each went to their own vehicles and the suspect rammed the victim’s truck.

The worker then shot the suspect, wounding him in his legs. The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

Police are questioning the employee and are calling him a possible victim.

Police said they found a catalytic converter and believe it was stolen.

KSAT has a crew at the scene, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

