Pursuit leads to multiple arrests, infant found with drugs in car seat of getaway vehicle, NBPD says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Four people were arrested after officers were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods in New Braunfels for a theft, which later led to a chase and drug seizure, according to police.

New Braunfels Police said the reported theft occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday at the sporting goods store in the 300 block of Creekside Way.

According to a press release, a male and female suspect stole items from the store and then got into a blue Toyota Corolla with another male and female inside that had been waiting in the parking lot.

Officers responding to the scene were able to track the vehicle, but when officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop and instead led police on a chase on I-35 South.

Police said the driver alternated between very slow and fast speeds before exiting the highway at Walnut Avenue and pulling over in the 800 block of Perryman Street.

Four suspects in the vehicle were arrested.

An 8-month-old was also found in a car seat inside the vehicle, according to NBPD. She was unharmed but taken to a local hospital as a precaution after police found drugs and drug paraphernalia hidden in and around her car seat. She was released to family members a short time later with no signs of harm.

NBPD identified the suspects and provided the following additional information, including their charges:

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Gabriel Alejandro Bobadilla of San Antonio, was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, and Endangering a Child (with the potential for imminent danger/bodily injury). His bond has been set at a combined $45,000.

The infant’s mother, 23-year-old Alexandra Denise Maltos of San Antonio, was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of Marijuana (< 2 ounces), two charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (for cocaine and methamphetamine), and Endangering a Child (with the potential for imminent danger/bodily injury). Her bond has been set at a combined $57,000.

Kaeleen Chasity Quichocho, 27, of San Antonio was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and a warrant for Theft out of Bexar County was served on her. Her bond has been set at a combined $7,000.

Francisco Javier Villarreal, 29, of San Antonio was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

All four suspects are currently in the Comal County Jail. An investigation is ongoing.

The same Dick’s Sporting Goods was also robbed by a trio of theft suspects in late March and a chase ensued during that theft as well.