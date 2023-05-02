Woman charged with concealing human corpse after lover allegedly shot, killed her husband, records show

New details have been released about a woman who was arrested Monday in connection with her husband’s shooting death.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Maryann Demetro, 30, initially lied to police about being held hostage after Jose Alvarez, 50, shot and killed her husband, Nick Hallam, just before 6 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Medical Drive, near Interstate 10.

Demetro told police she and her husband were at Alvarez’s apartment when Alvarez shot the 31-year-old victim in the neck, killing him.

Demetro originally told police that Alvarez took her phone after killing her husband and forced her to stay at the apartment, where she was eventually able to run away. Demetro called police from her residence around 9 a.m. to report the shooting and Alvarez was arrested shortly after.

Jose Carlos Alvarez, 50 (SAPD)

However, a neighbor’s Ring camera footage showed Demetro and Alvarez carrying the victim’s body outside but it was too heavy to move so they carried the body back inside the apartment.

The footage then showed Demetro cleaning up blood by herself outside the apartment “clearly not in a state of duress,” which contradicts her previous statements about being held hostage, according to the affidavit.

After being questioned by police, Alvarez admitted that he and Demetro had been in a relationship for several months.

Demetro told police that Alvarez admitted to her that he shot and killed the victim because he loved her and wanted to be with her.

After being shown the Ring video, she also admitted to helping clean the crime scene before asking Alvarez for a ride home.

Demetro was arrested at San Antonio International Airport Monday evening while attempting to flee the city, police said. She is charged with altering/destroying/concealing a human corpse.

Bexar County Jail records show she is being held on a $45,000 bond.

According to a previous KSAT report, Alvarez peacefully surrendered to police around 9 a.m. Sunday after a short negotiation. He is charged with murder.

Editor’s note: The video below shows police holding a perp walk for Demetro before providing information about the shooting.