Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio’s East Side gets renovated teen center

SAN ANTONIO – Teens who spend time at the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio’s East Side branch are getting a special surprise on Tuesday.

The teen center was refreshed and provides a safe and fun environment for them.

“This space is very special for our teens, because they chose every single aspect of this space,” Ada Saenz, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio said. “This is the teen center, where they come after school. They come every summer. They get a lot of different programming here. They hang out. They do their homework.”

The company Aaron’s donated $20,000 for new furniture, arcade games, TVs and gaming systems.

“They have their own kitchen area, where they have their air fryer, microwaves,” Brandalyn Morris, branch director of Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio said.

There is also a new computer room that will be used for educational purposes. Teens can research scholarship opportunities and do homework.

When teens get out of school later today, they will get to enjoy the new space.

“They know this is a safe place. A bully-free zone and this is a place of nurturing. We provide them opportunities and programs to ensure they have a great future ahead of them,” Saenz said.