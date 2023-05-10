Driver runs off, leaving trail of destruction in West Side neighborhood

The driver of this pickup got out and ran after slamming into a parked truck and hitting this home.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a driver who left a trail of destruction in a West Side neighborhood.

They say he ran off after crashing into at least one other vehicle and a home along Ruiz Street Wednesday morning.

San Antonio police and firefighters responded to the call about the crash shortly after 7 a.m.

They found a pickup wedged between two sections of a metal fence outside a home in the 1200 block of Ruiz Street.

Somehow, the truck missed the utility pole and squeezed right through an opening a fence before coming to rest against the house. (KSAT 12 News)

The truck had hit a corner of the home, taking out a chunk of the siding.

Firefighters say the woman who lives there was not hurt and didn’t even realize anything had happened until they knocked on her door.

She told them she was asleep at the time in another part of the house.

“I came out to see if somebody was maybe hurt or injured or something. Maybe I could do something to help,” said Ruben Reyes, who lives a few blocks away.

Reyes said he found out about the trouble because the same pickup had just caused problems practically outside his front door.

He said that out-of-control truck had slammed into another pickup that was parked in the street near his home.

“(The driver’s pickup) got hooked with the truck and he was trying to pull out. When he did, he took off,” he said.

This pickup, which was parked in the street, ended up on the sidewalk after it was hit. (KSAT 12 News)

The truck that was hit ended up on a sidewalk where it pushed up against a fence and garbage can.

Reyes said it had been parked in that location so workers at a nearby mechanics shop could make repairs to it.

“There’s too much damage for it now,” he said.

Because the driver who caused all the damage ran off, it’s still not clear who will pay for repairs.