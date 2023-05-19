SAPD releases new photos of ‘person of interest’ in Fiesta Market Square shooting

San Antonio police have released new photos of a “person of interest” in the shooting that occurred during Fiesta in late April at Market Square.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, in the 100 block of South Concho, not far from Interstate 10 and San Antonio Public Safety Headquarters.

SAPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest. SAPD shared newly enhanced photos on Facebook Friday, which appear a little clearer than images previously released by police.

“If you have any information on who the woman is, please contact the SAPD Homicide unit at 210-207-7635,” the post says.

She was previously referenced in photos posted by Crime Stoppers.

Officers have previously stated that a 25-year-old man was with his family at Fiesta De Los Reyes when he got into a fight before being shot once in the chest. A second victim was shot in the arm.

Police believe the shooter is a man. He will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he’s identified and found by police. Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).