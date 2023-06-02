$54 million Boerne ranch next to George Strait’s Hill Country resort sold after receiving six offers

BOERNE, Texas – Roughly an hour north of downtown San Antonio is a 2,270-acre ranch that sits next to George Strait’s Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort.

The ranch, which was listed last year for $54 million, recently sold after receiving six separate offers, which is unusual for a property of that price point, according to a press release.

There are two lakes, more than four miles of constant creek tributaries and more than a mile of Frederick Creek frontage in addition to another nearly 2 miles of other springs, seeps and drainages on the property.

“The ranch is highlighted by a dramatic cave with an Artesian-type water feature discharging an estimated 19,000 gallons of water each day and captured for decades in a 40,000-gallon cistern,” according to the listing.

In addition to the many water features, the ranch is also home to whitetail and axis deer, turkey, dove, hogs and various other animals.

Less Ranch, located at 650 Wild Turkey Boulevard in Boerne, comes also comes with a guest house, caretaker’s house, main house, swimming pool and barn.

The main home is made of limestone and is believed to have been built in the mid-1930s, the listing states.

Less Ranch in Kendall County (Dullnig Ranches)

Robert Dullnig with Dullnig Ranch Sales had the listing. The buyer and seller for the Less Ranch, as well as the final sale price, have not been disclosed.

