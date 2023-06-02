Behind the Kitchen Door: 10 repeat violations sink convenience store’s health score

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side convenience store racked up numerous health code violations, including 10 that were repeats from a previous inspection.

Health inspection reports from April also reveal plenty of other violations found by inspectors at three other local businesses.

Little Sam

Little Sam, located in the 6800 block of Highway 90 West, saw its previous score of 85 drop to 76.

They were selling bags of ice without the proper labeling and there was a black mold-like substance in the chute of the ice machine.

Toxic chemicals such as raid, nail polish remover, and bleach were found on shelves next to granola bars and candy.

Multiple containers of food were stored on the floor.

Serving tongs were being stored in dirty, cloudy, red water.

There were multiple holes in the ceiling and floor of the walk-in cooler and the vents were full of dust and debris.

The employee bathroom was also being used as a storage facility for boxes, old doors and equipment not in use. They were told to clean it all out.

KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber dropped by the business this week to see if corrections were being made. The man working at the store said all the violations were corrected. Gerber noticed they did not have the inspection report posted as required by Metro Health. The employee said he would post it.

Taqueria Guadalajara

Taqueria Guadalajara, located in the 1600 block of SW Military Drive, earned a 74 and a re-inspection.

They had to throw out food that wasn’t properly cooled.

Raw foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods. Additionally, pans with food in them were placed on top of uncovered foods, causing possible contamination.

An employee didn’t wash their hands when changing gloves. Another worker wasn’t changing gloves when changing tasks and a cook was observed touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands.

Viet-Nam Restaurant

Viet-Nam Restaurant, located in the 3200 block of Broadway, got an 80 that included five repeat violations.

Rice and chicken were left out at room temperature to cool.

There was no hand soap available and no hot water at the hand sink.

Maintenance tools were found next to pots and pans.

The inspector noted the back storage room was not approved for food prep.

Bahama Buck’s - San Antonio

Bahama Buck’s - San Antonio, located in the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410, was in need of a good cleaning, according to the inspector. She gave them an 86.

Wet blenders were stacked on top of each other near the prep area and they did not go through the proper wash-rinse-sanitize process after being used.

The hot water wasn’t hot enough at two sinks.

Bags of cane sugar were on the floor and containers of ice cream weren’t covered in the freezers.

There was a black residue on the gaskets of the reach-in freezer that stores blocks of ice.

A detailed cleaning of the business was needed to remove syrup splash on walls and equipment.

A re-inspection was ordered to make sure the hot water was fixed and that the business was cleaned.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections:

Taco Bell, 100

923 Bandera Rd

---------------------------

The Guenther House, 100

205 E Guenther St

---------------------------

Whataburger, 100

9263 N Loop 1604 W

---------------------------

Fat Tuesday Rivercenter San Antonio, 100

849 E Commerce St

---------------------------

Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki, 100

401 Isom Rd

---------------------------

Saltgrass Steak House, 99

502 River Walk

---------------------------

Popeye’s, 98

9102 N Loop 1604 West

---------------------------

Milano Italian Grill, 97

19239 Stone Oak Pkwy

---------------------------

Espuelas - The Bar at The Bridge, 96

306 Austin St

---------------------------

The Barbecue Station, 95

1610 NE Loop 410

---------------------------

La Villita Cafe, 94

418 Villita St

---------------------------

Piedras Negras Cafe, 93

1701 S Laredo St

---------------------------

The Flying Chancla, 92

23535 IH 10 West

---------------------------

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, 91

1616 N Loop 1604 East

---------------------------

Bill Miller’s Laguna Madre Seafood Company, 90

18195 US-281 North

