San Antonio nonprofit anticipates helping thousands more at-risk youths

A San Antonio nonprofit is celebrating seven years of helping thousands of at-risk teens with a fresh fit and a fresh start this year.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio nonprofit is celebrating seven years of helping thousands of at-risk teens with a fresh fit and a fresh start this year.

“It makes me feel really good. I’m excited that that’s our contribution. That we are keeping our kids in school. That we can provide that confidence and comfort. That we can help our kids get jobs,” said Cathy Hamilton, CEO and founder of San Antonio Threads.

San Antonio Threads provides items like clothes, shoes and accessories to at-risk youth ages 12-21.

Hamilton said the nonprofit has helped over 70,000 teens since opening in 2016 and is on the way to serve more teens this year compared to 2022.

“It’s June and we have already served over 4,000 kids in San Antonio. Last year, we served 16,000 youth. So that tells me we will probably serve close to 20,000 kids just in San Antonio,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said residents can make an impact by joining the nonprofit at its birthday brunch.

The nonprofit is hosting an event on July 14 at Rock N Brews Restaurant and proceeds from ticket sales go back to stock the shop.

“We hope you come out and celebrate with us and reminisce of us turning 7,” Hamilton said.

The nonprofit also has volunteer opportunities. If you’re interested, click here.

Also on KSAT.com:

San Antonio Shoemakers granted $90M renewal contract to make athletic shoes for military members

San Antonio college students can get free rides to school this summer thanks to VIA

When does San Antonio typically see its first 100-degree day?