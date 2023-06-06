71º

San Antonio police searching for armed, dangerous suspect who shot at plain clothes officers

Two detained by East Patrol officers

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a third suspect after detaining two following a pursuit by plain clothes officers who were shot at by the suspects.

The two plain clothes officers came across a vehicle they believed was suspicious just before 7 p.m. Monday in the area near Dawson and Gevers on the East Side.

The officers started to follow the vehicle after witnessing the three people in the vehicle shoot toward a building, according to SAPD.

The suspects then stopped their vehicle and shot toward the officers, SAPD says. None were injured, but the unmarked unit was hit by gunfire.

San Antonio police say their plain clothes officers did not fire back.

East Patrol officers then set up a perimeter and detained two of the suspects.

Police said the suspects face possible charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but more investigation is needed.

The third suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

It’s unclear if anyone was in the building where the suspects fired their weapons initially.

No one has been evacuated, and police say neighbors in the area are safe but sheltering in place.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

