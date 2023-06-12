Man accused of evading arrest, drug possession was out on bond for same crimes

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was out on bond for evading arrest and drug possession has been arrested for committing the same crimes again, court records show.

Roy Ramsey, 56, is now in the Bexar County Jail facing six new charges including felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest and drug possession.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a Windcrest police officer tried to pull Ramsey over on Eisenhauer Road on March 19, because the truck he was driving had expired registration.

Ramsey pulled over and identified himself but when the officer asked him to exit his vehicle, he refused and sped off, the affidavit states. The truck was found abandoned a short time later with the engine still running.

Inside the truck, police found a gun with a round chambered and a magazine containing 13 rounds. The firearm was confirmed to have been stolen out of Uvalde.

Officers also found crystal methamphetamine and marijuana in the truck.

Ramsey was arrested Sunday on a new possession charge and booked on four warrants related to the March incident and another for theft between $30,000-$150,000 from November of 2022.

Ramsey was out on bond on charges of possession and evading arrest from March of 2022.

His bonds now total more than $90,000.

Bexar County court records show Ramsey has a long criminal history with more than a dozen arrests dating back to the 1980s.