Metro Health staff demonstrate healthy recipes, provides nutritional resources

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio offers different nutritional workshops where residents can learn about healthy meals and are provided resources to better understand nutrition.

Vicente Escobedo, a community health worker with Metro Health’s Healthy Neighborhood Program, goes to different parts of the city and demonstrates different healthy recipes.

“We do our demonstrations in libraries like this one at Cortez Library,” Escobedo said.

Escobedo made a healthy confetti corn recipe at the Raul Cortez Library.

“We have red, green bell peppers, carrots grated, and green onions and cilantro,” Escobedo said.

Maria Alamo with Metro Health’s Community Nutrition Program said the more colors on your plate means the more nutrients you’re eating. For example, avocado can help with brain and memory.

“You’re getting vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that plants provide that help with preventing illness like diabetes, and cancer, and obesity and antioxidants,” Alamo said.

Alamo works closely with Viva Health, a nutrition education campaign with several resources. She suggests buying foods that are in season.

“If they’re in season, sometimes you’ll find them on sale at the grocery store,” she said.

Alamo said creating a healthy eating plan can help in many ways.

“San Antonio has a high rate of diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure, and it’s 11% for diabetes, 29% for hypertension and 44% for obesity,” Alamo said.

Click here for a list of current workshops taking place across the city.

Metro Health also provides several online materials, ranging from eating healthy on a budget to bingo cards.