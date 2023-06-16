Johnsonville recalls pork sausage links sold in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Johnsonville, LLC is recalling a ready-to-eat pork sausage that has been sold at stores in eight states, including Texas.

More than 42,000 pounds of the “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links are being recalled due to possible contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Extraneous materials, specifically thin strands of black plastic fibers, may be in the product.

According to the announcement on Thursday, the recalled product includes Johnsonville’s 14-ounce, vacuum-sealed packages that say “BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” and “MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK.”

The recalled items should have a best-by date of July 11, 2023, with code C35 printed on the back, and the USDA mark of inspection should have the number “EST. 34224″

The recall says the links were made on Jan. 26, and they were shipped to stores in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.

There have been no reports of injuries or illnesses in relation to the sausage links, and the recall was made after a consumer found “very thin strands of black plastic fibers,” the USDA states.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” the USDA added. “Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

