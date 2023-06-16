San Antonio hospitals seeing more heat-related illnesses during first heat wave of the season

Medical staff is warning people heading outdoors to pace themselves and pay attention to their bodies to prevent heatstroke.

SAN ANTONIO – Medical staff is warning people heading outdoors to pace themselves and pay attention to their bodies to prevent heatstroke.

Professor and Chair of Emergency Medicine at UT Health San Antonio and University Health Dr. Ralph Riviello said the ER has seen about seven patients this week so far.

“Feeling funny, feeling weak and tired. Nausea, vomiting, any of those things should be a warning sign to get inside, get into a cool environment, cool yourself off and start drinking fluids,” he explained.

He said even taking a bit of honey or salt could help some feel better quicker, as it helps build up electrolytes. But those who take certain medications and children should be careful.

There are serious signs to pay attention to, according to Riviello.

“Where they’re acting confused or out of it, not acting like themselves. Definitely, if they start having any seizure activity, so jerking motions or if they become unconscious or anything like that, that’s when you need to call 911 and get them to the hospital,” he said.

A spokesperson for Baptist Health System said they have also seen more patients with heat-related symptoms.

“Baptist Health System Emergency Departments have treated about 10 patients across the city since Monday, June 12, this week so far for heat-related illnesses. People of all ages, from children to adults can suffer from heat-related illnesses. Patients present in the ER with symptoms including fatigue, dizziness, fainting, headache and either profuse sweating or the inability to perspire. Youth, who are more likely to push their limits during outdoor activities, are vulnerable and should be supervised by an adult for safety. Baptist Health System reminds everyone that when temperatures begin to rise, to drink plenty of fluids; wear loose-fitting clothing; take breaks often; seek shade as much as possible; wear sunscreen; and avoid heavy meals. Doctors encourage scheduling outdoor activities when the day is at its coolest such as in the early morning or evening and remind the community to call 911 in an emergency.”

