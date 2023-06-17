93º

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to hold press conference in Perryton after tornado strike

At least three people were killed and more than 100 people were injured in the storm

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Governor Greg Abbott will speak on the state’s response to a tornado that killed at least three people and left heavy damage in Perryton.

The governor is set to speak at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 17.

Joining the governor will be Representative Four Price, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Perryton Mayor Kerry Symons, Police Chief Nick Yara, Fire Chief and EMS Director Paul Dutcher, Orchiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard, and others, according to a news release.

Perryton is home to 8,100 people in the Panhandle, according to the Texas Tribune.

Officials said at least three people died from the tornado strike and more than 100 people were wounded. Significant debris was also left behind from the storm.

You can watch the press briefing in the video player above. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

