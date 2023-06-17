WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to hold press conference in Perryton after tornado strike

Governor Greg Abbott will speak on the state’s response to a tornado that killed at least three people and left heavy damage in Perryton.

PERRYTON, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott will speak on the state’s response to a tornado that killed at least three people and left heavy damage in Perryton.

The governor is set to speak at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 17.

Joining the governor will be Representative Four Price, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Perryton Mayor Kerry Symons, Police Chief Nick Yara, Fire Chief and EMS Director Paul Dutcher, Orchiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard, and others, according to a news release.

Perryton is home to 8,100 people in the Panhandle, according to the Texas Tribune.

Officials said at least three people died from the tornado strike and more than 100 people were wounded. Significant debris was also left behind from the storm.

You can watch the press briefing in the video player above. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

