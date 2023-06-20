Man arrested for continuous sexual abuse, criminal solicitation of a child, BCSO says

Patrick Gregory Carey, 62, was arrested and jailed with bond set at $115,000.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for sexual abuse of a child.

Patrick Gregory Carey, 62, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to BCSO, an 8-year-old girl made an outcry saying Carey had forced her to touch herself for money. Carey then forced the girl to touch him during the course of the abuse, investigators said.

During the investigation, investigators questioned Carey, who further confessed that he had offered money for sexual interactions, which included sex acts with the victim, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Carey admitted that the abuse had been going on since the victim was 5 years old. Furthermore, BCSO stated that Carey was known to the victim and her family.

Warrants were issued for Carey’s arrest. His bond is listed at $115,000.