Man arrested for continuous sexual abuse, criminal solicitation of a child, BCSO says

The man was known to the victim and her family

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Patrick Gregory Carey, 62, was arrested and jailed with bond set at $115,000. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for sexual abuse of a child.

Patrick Gregory Carey, 62, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to BCSO, an 8-year-old girl made an outcry saying Carey had forced her to touch herself for money. Carey then forced the girl to touch him during the course of the abuse, investigators said.

During the investigation, investigators questioned Carey, who further confessed that he had offered money for sexual interactions, which included sex acts with the victim, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Carey admitted that the abuse had been going on since the victim was 5 years old. Furthermore, BCSO stated that Carey was known to the victim and her family.

Warrants were issued for Carey’s arrest. His bond is listed at $115,000.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

