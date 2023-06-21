Haven for Hope helps those without shelter beat the heat

SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope is helping the homeless community during high temperatures beat the heat.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, San Antonio’s heat index hit 117 degrees, the highest it’s ever been since the record started being kept in the 1940s.

One of the most vulnerable populations is those experimenting homelessness.

Communication director for Haven for Hope, Terri Behling, explained that an average of 1,600 clients sleep at their center daily.

She tells KSAT they’re operating above capacity and have been for nearly a year and a half.

That being the case, she says they have extra space in case of emergency and welcome anyone in need.

A major effort they’re making on these hot days is community outreach.

“We’re going out daily through this heat wave, and staying out longer, and checking on folks making sure they’re okay. We might check on people two to three times a day whereas before, in regular weather, we’re checking on them once a day,” said Behling.

If you’re interested in donating to Haven for Hope, you can find their Amazon wishlist in the link below and donate from home.

Related