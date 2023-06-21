Southwest ISD approves 5% pay raise for most teachers, employees

SAN ANTONIO – Teachers and staff in the Southwest Independent School District will be getting a raise thanks to a new compensation plan package.

The SWISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2023-2024 plan, which will give all teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, social workers, and administrators a 5% raise.

Clerical and instructional support staff and auxiliary employees will receive a 6% raise.

A press release from SWISD says teachers with 20 years of experience will earn $70,372 and teachers with 25 years of experience will earn $73,372 under this compensation plan.

“As a board, we are committed to doing everything in our power to financially support our staff and provide them with the recognition they deserve, for they are the caretakers of our children,” said SWISD board president Sylvester Vasquez Jr.

In addition to the raises, the Board of Trustees approved two retention stipends totaling $2,500 for all employees meeting specified attendance-based criteria.

Campus staff members can earn a $500 incentive if the school increases average daily attendance by 2% from the previous year, the press release states.

“We prioritize both the well-being of our employees and student attendance. This year, we are thrilled to introduce an attendance incentive that empowers our employees to earn additional rewards for improving attendance,” said SWISD board vice president Ida Sudolcan.

Northside Independent School District and North East Independent School District also recently announced pay increases as well.