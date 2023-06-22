83º

IN PHOTOS: Storms bring flashes of lightning to San Antonio metro area

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Viewer-submitted photo (KSAT)

Storms that were severe in the Hill Country weakened before passing through the San Antonio area on Wednesday evening, according to KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey.

The storms brought flashes of lightning, steady rainfall and gusty winds to Hays County and other surrounding areas.

KSAT viewers were quick to capture the lightning strikes and the storm clouds through KSAT Connect.

Meteorologist Sarah Spivey said it is possible that a few more storms may arise Thursday night. For more on the forecast, follow this link.

Below, you will see some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

TRAVIS SHIELD ROOFING

Beauty at a glance!

0
San Antonio
Pattiall
0
San Antonio
Focker

Lightning in Pipe Creek.

1
San Antonio
VKPotts

Clouds

0
San Antonio
Rob Michaelson

Another set of images looking towards a Boerne. What an electrical storm tonight.

0
San Antonio
Amyfree

Lightning

0
San Antonio
Letty M

Lighting! ⚡️

0
San Antonio
Rob Michaelson

Looking towards a Boerne, seven images stacks of multiple strike on one image

0
Boerne

