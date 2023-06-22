IN PHOTOS: Storms bring flashes of lightning to San Antonio metro area

Storms that were severe in the Hill Country weakened before passing through the San Antonio area on Wednesday evening, according to KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey.

The storms brought flashes of lightning, steady rainfall and gusty winds to Hays County and other surrounding areas.

KSAT viewers were quick to capture the lightning strikes and the storm clouds through KSAT Connect.

Meteorologist Sarah Spivey said it is possible that a few more storms may arise Thursday night. For more on the forecast, follow this link.

Below, you will see some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

