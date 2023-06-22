86º

Reward offered in unsolved ambush-style shooting death of 66-year-old man

Clarence Jones was killed on April 8, 2022

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Clarence Jones was shot and killed on April 8, 2022 in the driveway of a home on Belmont Street. (KSAT/Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – More than a year after a man was ambushed and shot to death in the driveway of a near-East Side home, police are still looking for his killer.

Clarence Jones, 66, was shot and killed at about 1:40 a.m. on April 8, 2022, as he was parked in a driveway in the 300 block of Belmont Street.

Police say three vehicles stopped in the road and about 10 people got out and fired about 300 rounds at Jones and at the home.

KSAT previously reported that a 52-year-old woman in the passenger seat of Jones’ car was also shot multiple times but survived, as did a third victim — an 18-year-old, who was walking on Polaris Street when he was shot in the hip.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to arrests in this case.

To be eligible for the reward, tips must be anonymous and be submitted by calling 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), texting “Tip 127″ plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), through the P3 APP that can be downloaded in the App Store or on Google Play, or online at CrimeStoppers.com.

