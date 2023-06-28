Rise in illegal dumping leads city authorities to new tactics, including sting operation

Illegal dumping leads San Antonio city authorities to take a new tactic to catch those responsible.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio continues to grow, as does its problem with people illegally dumping, according to Solid waste management officials.

In the copper branch neighborhood on the Northeast side, illegal dumping is becoming a common problem. One resident Enrique Gonzalez says he constantly catches people in the act on his backyard camera.

“It was like a whole sectional couch, and a chest of drawers, four bedroom sets, like mattresses, a lounger, a basketball hoop, a barbecue pit,” said Enrique Gonzalez.

Both Gonzalez and another woman who asked to remain anonymous tell us not only is the problem an eyesore and a safety hazard, but it’s disrespectful.

“It’s the most frustrating thing, purchasing a home, and you’re so excited like you said, and to have people dumping trash behind your house,” said a resident who asked to stay anonymous.

Illegal dumping is an ongoing issue around San Antonio. Solid waste management and San Antonio police are teaming up to catch those responsible.

“Extremely excited because this is exactly what we wanted, we needed to catch someone, we needed to publicize that we did, and we needed to reconfirm either everyone that there are consequences,” said Marcus Lee, marketing manager for SWMD.

Lee explained the intersection of Quintana and Plumnear is a problem area on the Southwest Side. Last month, undercover officers arrested three people illegally dumping wood fencing there.

Lee tells KSAT SWMD currently has a list of 24 problem spots. He encourages people to call 3-1-1 whenever they see a problem so a report is made.

For more Solid Waste Management Department resources, click here.