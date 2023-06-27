3 arrested for illegally dumping 176 pounds of fencing material in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were arrested recently in a sting operation for illegally dumping 176 pounds of fencing material, City of San Antonio and police officials said.

According to a news release, the City of San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department and the San Antonio Police Department have combined resources in an effort to catch and prosecute individuals who illegally dump waste materials in the city.

The first targeted site was set up at the corner of Plumnear and Quintana roads.

On May 25, three individuals were observed in a red pickup truck unloading the wooden fencing material out of a 5-by-8 trailer, the news release said. Once the trio off-loaded the trailer, the description of the vehicle and the number of passengers were broadcast over the radio. SAPD then followed the truck and pulled it over. All three individuals were cited for illegally dumping material.

According to a police report, Miguel Abdiel Martinez and Edgar Ezequiel Ramirez were arrested. The third suspect’s name was redacted in the report.

“We were able make three arrests for illegal dumping. One of the individuals was also arrested for felony narcotics. The individuals dumped about one ton of wood material,” said SAPD Sgt. Bartholomew Vasquez.

SWMD Director David Newman said the sting operation was set up following years of history of illegal dumping.

“Illegal dumping is a big issue for our Department for all of San Antonio. But it doesn’t have to be. There are plenty of legal facilities that will accept waste, such as the area landfills, the transfer station and also our bulky waste drop off centers. Most importantly, for anyone considering illegally dumping in San Antonio, we are watching. If you are caught, you will be prosecuted,” Newman said.

Residents are encouraged to report any illegally dumped material to 311 for expedient clean up. Officials said the longer a dumping site remains uncollected, the bigger it will grow.

