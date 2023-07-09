83º

Local News

Teen injured in shooting alongside River Walk, SAPD says

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A teen walking along the riverwalk was shot after refusing to give his phone and money to a man Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Dallas Street.

Police said a 17-year-old was walking when a man asked for money and demanded his cell phone.

After the teen refused, the man attempted to hit him with a small black handgun, causing him to fall back.

The man then fired a single round at the teen before fleeing the scene.

SAPD said the teen walked to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

