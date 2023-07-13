CPS Energy invites customers to attend a teletown hall on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is inviting customers to join a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The tele-town hall will focus on summer energy conservation, customer billing assistance, and community investments and will feature CPS Energy’s President & CEO, Rudy D. Garza; Chief Customer Strategy Officer, DeAnna Hardwick; and Chief Financial Officer, Cory Kuchinsky.

“Your participation is the most important way to engage in two-way dialogue about what your community owned utility, CPS Energy, is working on now for our energy future,” Hardwick said in a press release. “We value the input we receive from our community and urge everyone to participate in the teletown hall and our upcoming open house. Please join us and learn about how we are working to offer ongoing value to you and our community.”

Participants can watch the livestream either in English or Spanish online at cpsenergy.com/watchlive or listen by phone by calling 855-962-1328 (English) or 855-962-1497 (Spanish).

The tele-town hall will be recorded and posted on the CPS Energy website after the event.

Customers can share their thoughts with CPS Energy by emailing feedback@cpsenergy.com or mailing a letter to CPS Energy, P.O. Box 1771, San Antonio, TX, 78296.

CPS Energy will also host two sessions of an open house on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the CPS Energy Headquarters located at 500 McCullough Ave. The first session will be 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The second session will be from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.