Prime Day steals leads to porch pirate deals

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking community members to be on alert as Prime Day packages arrive on doorsteps this weekend. They expect an increase in stolen parcels.

Joseph Brown said he doesn’t trust packages being delivered to his front steps after falling victim to porch pirates several times. Instead, he chooses to pick up his items at the Amazon lockers near his home.

“It’s so much more convenient to leave it at these Amazon boxes where I know it’s in here, and I can come and get it at any time,” he said.

Brown said he’s making several stops in the next few days to pick up Prime Day packages.

Security.org predicts Prime Day may set a record for package thefts this year.

Police are warning people to be on the lookout for porch pirates in the following days.

SAPD encourages people to do the following:

Have visible security cameras on your porch.

Follow package tracking, and be ready to have someone remove the package from your front porch when the box arrives.

Require a signature for delivery.

Coordinate with neighbors if you’ll have a package delivered, or consider having it delivered to your place of work.

If you become a victim of theft or see something suspicious, call San Antonio police at 210-207-7273.