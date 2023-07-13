San Antonio has recorded the most heat-related illnesses in a week in recent years

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Cyclists take a water break during an evening ride, Monday, June 26, 2023, in San Antonio. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The latest data from the city health department shows that San Antonio just recorded the most heat-related illnesses in a single week since at least 2018.

For the week ending June 24 — the latest data available — there were 79 heat-related illnesses in San Antonio, according to the data from the Metropolitan Health District. Three of those incidents were heat strokes, and 76 were cases of heat exhaustion.

The highest peak heat index value on record in San Antonio was recorded on Tuesday, June 20 at 117 degrees. The heat index is what it feels like when you step outside, factoring in the humidity.

The number of heat-related injuries that week is alarmingly higher than in any other week in the last six years.

The next-highest recorded heat-related illnesses in a single week were:

44 heat-related illnesses in the week ending on June 17, 2023, and July 10, 2022.

40 heat-related illnesses in the week ending on June 12, 2022.

38 heat-related illnesses in the week ending on June 23, 2019.

36 heat-related illnesses and one death in the week ending on July 17, 2022.

The death recorded in the week ending on July 17, 2022, is the only fatality since 2018. That’s as far back as the online reports track.

So far this year, there have been 209 heat-related illnesses in San Antonio. Last year at this time, there had been 213 heat-related illnesses.

There were a total of 504 heat-related incidents for all of 2022.

City and county officials are urging people to find a place to keep cool during the extreme heat.

There are more than 30 public locations where people can stay indoors, like community centers and libraries. Click here for a map of the locations.

This week, the heat index value climbed above 110 degrees but it has not reached the high of 117 degrees. Click here for the latest weather forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority team.

