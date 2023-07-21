Man jailed on capital murder charge dies by suicide in cell, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man jailed on several charges, including capital murder, died by suicide in his jail cell late Thursday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

During face-to-face observation checks, Kiernan Christopher Williams, 23, was found by a deputy assigned to the living unit at the Bexar County Jail.

The deputy entered Williams’ cell, interrupting the suicide attempt and began to perform life-saving measures.

Personnel from the San Antonio Fire Department arrived just after midnight to assist.

However, Williams was pronounced dead at 12:09 a.m. by SAFD.

In January 2020, Williams was arrested for a deadly shooting at a bar along the Museum Reach in downtown San Antonio.

Two men were killed, and five others were injured in the shooting.

According to his arrest affidavit, Williams pulled a gun after getting into an argument with one of the victims.

Williams promoted his Instagram account during his arrest while apologizing for the shooting.

Williams’ other charges were burglary of vehicles and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Per standard procedures, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and The Public Integrity Unit are investigating his death.