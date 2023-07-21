Suspects found with several items of stolen identification, New Braunfels police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were arrested on Friday morning after they were found with several items of stolen identification, New Braunfels police say.

Barry Joseph Hawkins, 25, of San Antonio, and Tyler Williams, 17, of Windcrest, were taken into custody after a vehicle chase, police said.

The incident started at around 2:10 a.m. in the Magnolia Spring subdivision in New Braunfels.

Police said they attempted to stop a gray Dodge Challenger that left the neighborhood at a high rate of speed.

The driver, identified as Hawkins, did not pull over and led officers down Interstate 35, police said. The chase eventually stopped when the car ran out of gas in Selma.

They were both taken into custody and were found in possession of several items of identification, which authorities believe were stolen during recent car burglaries.

Hawkins was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (5-10 items). Williams was charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (5-10 items) and minor in possession of an e-cigarette.

They were taken to the Comal County Jail. The case is under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming, police say.

