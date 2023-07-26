Swim in spring-fed pools, chill under Texas waterfall at Krause Springs

SPICEWOOD, Texas – Looking for a stunning swimming hole where you can take a break from triple-digit Texas heat?

Krause Springs in Spicewood is approximately an hour-and-a-half drive from downtown San Antonio and is a popular place to cool off thanks to the natural spring-fed pools, which are a constant 68 degrees.

Officials with the camping and swimming site told KSAT the water level remains the same all year so the drought has not affected the springs.

Founded in 1955, Krause Springs is a 115-acre property, which has been privately owned by the Krause family for more than 50 years.

There are 32 springs on the property, and several feed the manmade pool and the natural pool which flows into Lake Travis, according to the website.

“Both our manmade and natural pools have some of the cleanest natural Texas spring water flowing through it non-stop, so the water never becomes stagnant, and is swimmable year-round,” the website states.

If you plan to camp there are primitive tent camping sites as well as 24 RV sites with water and electricity hookups.

Gates open at 9 a.m. for day guests and close at 8 p.m. Fees for day use are $10 for anyone aged 12 and older and $6 for children ages 4-11. All children younger than 4 get free admission.

Overnight camping is $15 for anyone aged 12 and older and $10 for children ages 4-11. There is no charge for children younger than 4. There is also a $15 fee for an RV campsite.

Admission is payable by cash or credit card. Parking is free.

Pets are not allowed on the grounds.

For all other questions regarding what to bring or rules about what’s allowed on the property, visit KrauseSprings.net.

Krause Springs will be open for the remainder of the summer and part of the fall. The property temporarily closes to the public around Nov. 1 for improvements during the winter season before reopening in mid-February.