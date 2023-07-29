TikTok star with widest mouth in the world hosts taco-eating contest at SA Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – A TikTok star and Guinness World Record holder for the widest mouth in the world came to the San Antonio Zoo to host a taco-eating contest on Saturday, and she brought her appetite.

Samantha Ramsdell is known on social media and TikTok for her funny videos featuring her extra-large mouth. Currently, she holds two Guinness World Records.

“I have one for the largest mouth gape in the world for a female, and now, I also have the widest mouth in the world. The widest and largest mouth,” Ramsdell said during an interview.

Ramsdell hosted several taco-eating contests at the zoo throughout the day and participated in meet-and-greets with her fans.

“I am obsessed with the San Antonio Zoo. I love that there are so many different animals, there are so many things to do here for kids, for older adults....,” Ramsdell said. “This is the best zoo I’ve ever been to, I know that much.”

The TikTok star said she’s had tacos in other Texas cities before, but not yet in San Antonio.

“I have not tried a San Antonio, Texas taco, but I’m very excited.”

Bexar County residents who visited the zoo were also able to get a discount for Locals Day for $8 per person.

Shared below is the schedule for Saturday’s special events:

10:00 a.m. – Taco Eating Contest #1

10:30 a.m. – Samantha Ramsdell Meet & Greet

2:00 p.m. – Taco Eating Contest #2

2:30 p.m. – Samantha Ramsdell Meet & Greet

4:00 p.m. – Taco Eating Contest #3

4:30 p.m. – Samantha Ramsdell Meet & Greet

6:00 p.m. – Jungle Boogie Latin Nights - featuring performances from Gary Hobbs and Daniel Lopez Adventura

The zoo is also offering free, unlimited soft drinks, Powerade and water for visitors this month.