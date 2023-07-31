Last two victims in deadly house fire on North Side identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the last two victims of a deadly house fire on the North Side.

Sylvia Jean Morales, 29, and Gabriel Valadez, 12, died of smoke/soot inhalation, authorities said on Monday.

They were two of five victims in the fire, which started after 3 a.m. on July 22 in the 11600 block of Winding Oak Drive.

Three victims have been previously identified as Isabella Morales, 6; Lillie Valadez, 11; and Felicia Valadez, 50, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office previously said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames in the garage and heavy smoke throughout the house.

One resident was pronounced dead at the scene and five others were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Four of the residents taken to the hospital later died, Hood said.

One man, a grandfather, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Hood said this is the deadliest house fire since 2012, and it “claimed the lives of, basically, a generation.”

SAFD initially said there were no smoke detectors in the home, but Hood later said there was one in operation on the second floor.

Hood emphasized the importance of smoke detectors and escape plans. Click here for more information about fire safety.