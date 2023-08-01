Archaeological dig taking place at Alamo Plaza this month

Phase 2 Archaeology Work for Plaza de Valero will start on Aug. 3.

SAN ANTONIO – An archaeological dig will take place at the Alamo this month amid a major makeover of the plaza.

The Alamo Trust, Inc. Archaeology, the City of San Antonio and the Texas General Land Office will start Phase 2 of archaeology work for Plaza de Valero on Thursday.

The excavation work is a “significant milestone in the Alamo Plan” and will take place southwest of the Alamo Church.

“As an integral part of the Alamo Plaza and Plaza de Valero revitalization efforts, this phase entails thorough archaeological investigations aimed at identifying and preserving underground features before any construction commences,” a news release from the Alamo states.

Authorities from the Alamo added that the Plaza de Valero will serve as a gateway to the church and include gathering spaces and a pavilion.

During the dig, a 6-foot fence will be placed for safety.

The construction of Plaza de Valero is part of the Alamo Plaza’s ongoing makeover.

The makeover includes a new 24,000-square-foot Alamo Collections Center, which opened in March, and an Alamo Visitor Center and Museum that will open in 2026.

Read also: