Batteries spark overnight garage fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Fire investigators say lithium ion batteries are the cause of a fire at a home on San Antonio’s North Side early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home on Verona Way, not far from Redland Road and Highway 281.

Fire crews say the people at the home woke up to the smell of smoke and then found a fire in the garage.

Firefighters cut a hole in the outer garage door and quickly knocked down the fire. Damage to the home was minimal, as it didn’t spread to either the attic or house.

No one was hurt by the flames.

The SAFD says this is the second fire they have responded to this week that was caused by lithium ion batteries. Authorities say after lithium-ion batteries are charged, they should be taken off the charger and the charger then unplugged.