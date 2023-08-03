87º
‘She pursued her passions to the fullest’: Family of New Braunfels pilot remembers her life after death in plane crash

Devyn Reiley, 30, was one of the two people who died after a plane crashed into Lake Winnebago, near Oshkosh, on Saturday

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Calyn Collie remembers her sister Devyn Reiley as a go-getter and a role model.

Wimberely, TX – Calyn Collie remembers her sister Devyn Reiley as a go-getter and a role model.

“Nobody had a bad thing to say about Devyn, like ever,” Collie said. “She had such a humble way about her where she just pursued her passions to the fullest extent and it was inspiring.”

Reiley, 30, was one of the two people who died after a plane crashed into Lake Winnebago, near Oshkosh, on Saturday morning. Reiley last lived in New Braunfels with her husband Hunter and was the oldest of 13 siblings in the Collie family.

“She was a devoted wife, sister, daughter, and pilot,” Collie said.

Reiley inherited her spirit and passion for flying from her father, Bruce Collie. Bruce Collie is a former professional football offensive lineman in the NFL. He played for the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Her sister said Devyn had a passion for expanding the number of women in aviation.

“Devyn was so about hard work and putting your head down and doing what it takes and meeting the standard,” Collie said. “She’s always been a real big go-getter ever since we were growing up.”

Reiley volunteered as an EMT, wrote two children’s books and studied English in college. Collie said her sister was also pursuing something and she did everything with pride.

“You watched her in awe and amazement,” Collie said. “It was all you could do.”

To honor her memory, friends and family are setting up a scholarship. Her family is also holding two celebrations of life: one on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Commemorative Air Force Hanger in San Marcos and the other on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Harlingen. Both are open to the community.

