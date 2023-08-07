Edgewood ISD welcomes students back to class for new school year

About 8,000 students are enrolled at Edgewood ISD this year and staff welcomed them back to class this morning.

SAN ANTONIO – Neida Moreno is a senior at Memorial Early College High School who has big dreams.

“It never really occurred to me that I would even be able to make it this far, because it seems something that wasn’t really meant for this part of town,” said Neida Moreno, a student at Memorial Early College High School.

At the end of the school year, Moreno will be graduating with a high school diploma and an associates degree.

The high school offers different paths and opportunities for students.

“We do offer a lot of programs from our health science programs. We also have the education program for upcoming teachers. We have our business program, culinary programs,” said Jose Solis, a teacher at Memorial High School.

The district’s chief of police said safety remains a top priority this school year.

“Aside from all of our officers being trained on active shooter response training, we have a specialized unit of officers that are SWAT certified,” Edgewood ISD Chief of Police Jessie Quiroga said.

Quiroga said they currently have 26 officers, but the district is looking for more.

“We are about six positions short right now. So we are welcoming any assistance the state can give us to have more officers in our school district,” Quiroga said.

He reminds the community, if you see something, say something.

