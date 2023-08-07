Man killed in house fire in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A house fire has claimed the life of a Guadalupe County resident.

According to the Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters responded to a structure fire around 1:54 a.m. Monday in the 300 Block Skytrail Drive in New Braunfels.

While firefighters were putting out the blaze, they learned that a 54-year-old man believed to be the homeowner of the residence was unaccounted for.

The victim was found in the garage, officials said.

An official identification and cause of death is pending following an autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

