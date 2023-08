A fire was reported on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in the 16000 block of Griffin Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A resident was displaced on Sunday after their mobile home burned down in southwest Bexar County.

The fire happened in the 16000 block of Griffin Road, near Wheeler Road in Atascosa.

A firefighter at the scene said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Additional details about the fire are unknown at this time. The cause is under investigation.