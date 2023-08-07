San Antonio’s tourism, hospitality sectors generate ‘highest-ever’ economic impact in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s tourism and hospitality sectors continue to generate higher amounts of revenue post-pandemic, according to a Visit San Antonio study in conjunction with Trinity University.

The study reveals the industry impacted San Antonio’s economy by approximately 10% above the pre-pandemic peak in 2019.

The economic impact identified in the study is around $19 billion.

Part of the industry’s historical economic impact includes a boost in contributions to the city’s local taxes and fees, climbing to $262 million.

A press release said a separate visitation found that San Antonio attracted 34.8 million visitors and employed over 140,000 individuals — a 10% increase from 2021 figures.

“The latest record-breaking news of over $19 billion in economic impact and $262 million in city tax revenues for 2022 is immensely gratifying and promises a bright future for our city and its residents,” said Marc Anderson, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio.

Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 100 new restaurants and a dozen new hotels have opened in San Antonio.

The industry’s total payroll has jumped beyond 2019 levels, reinforcing the position as one of the top five economic drivers in the region, a press release said.

“This is not only a win for our city, but it is a win for the citizens of San Antonio,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “The positive impact our tourism and hospitality industry has had on our local economy since the start of the pandemic is tremendous. It showcases the remarkable efforts to tell San Antonio’s story to the world.”

Richard V. Butler and Mary E. Stefl, professors from Trinity University, worked on the study.

Click here or see below to view the study.