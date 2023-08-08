San Antonio mom accepts plea deal in death of her 5-year-old daughter

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mom charged with the horrific torture death of her 5-year-old daughter accepted a plea deal in her case on Monday.

Katrina Mendoza and her boyfriend, Jose Ruiz, were charged with injury to a child intentionally or knowingly causing serious bodily injury.

Pictured is (left) Katrina Rose Mendoza, 22, and Jose Angel Ruiz, 25. (KSAT)

In Feb. 2022, Mendoza took her daughter Mercedes Losoya to the hospital, unresponsive.

Losoya later died from her injuries. The arrest affidavit stated Losoya had “visible bruises, scratches, cuts and swelling on almost every visible part of her body.”

Mercedes Losoya (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In court Monday, Mendoza pleaded guilty to one count of assault of a child causing serious bodily injury by omission.

As part of the plea deal, Mendoza is expected to testify against Ruiz in his upcoming trial on Oct. 3.

187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd told Mendoza she would not sentence her until after Ruiz’s trial.

The maximum she can face per the plea deal is 45 years in prison.

